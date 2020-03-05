|
Sheryl Ann Truesdell Wadmalaw Island - Sheryl Ann Truesdell, 61, wife of Scott Arthur Truesdell and retired Ministry Director for SonShine Oaks Retreat, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, and Maranatha Christian Center, of Arvada, CO, departed this world and entered the throne room of her Heavenly Father Monday, March 02, 2020. Sheryl was born on January 9, 1959 in South Gate, CA, a daughter of Yvonne S. Chateau and the late Rev. Donald C. Miller. Sheryl is survived by her mother, Yvonne Suzanne Miller; her sister and brother-in-law, Deborah Lynn Grillo and Michael Grillo; her husband, Scott Arthur Truesdell; two daughters, Tirzah Suzanne Washington and her husband Kelvin Washington, and JessiKay Lee Witkop and her husband Joshua Witkop; five grandchildren, Azure Chalee Sandt, Javan Scott Sandt, Morgan Renee Witkop, Evelyn Joy Witkop, and Silas Harm Witkop; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her beautiful spirit has been an inspiration to everyone that has known her. Sheryl's lifetime of faithfulness to her Savior has filled her with abundant care, compassion, sweet smiles, glorious laughs, a deep sensitivity to those in need, an enduring love for her family and friends, a glowing love of sunshine, and an amazing ability to cook such wonderful food! We will all miss her so much! The relatives and friends of Scott and Sheryl Truesdell are invited to attend her Celebration of Life at 3:30PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at SonShine Oaks Retreat, 2426 Brigger Hill Road, Wadmalaw Island. Friends are invited to begin arriving at 2:00 PM for food and fellowship before the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Sheryl's honor for a very special ministry, Beautiful Gate Center, founded by our dear friends, Dave and Angela Muirhead. Beautiful Gate Center exists for the purpose of serving individuals with Developmental Disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorders in an environment that weaves learning objectives and multi-disciplinary therapy together throughout all day treatment programs. Bring check or cash to our gathering to be passed along to them, or visit their website to donate online (www.beautifulgatecenter.org). We will treasure your presence at our special gathering! With love and gratitude, Scott, Yvonne, and family. Psalms 116:15..."Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020