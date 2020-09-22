Sheryl Rae Beczynski Ladson - Sheryl Rae Beczynski, 58, of Ladson, life partner of Joe Beasley, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA Gift Processing Center PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127 or American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
Sheryl was born on December 16, 1961 in Idaho Falls, ID daughter of the late Walmir and Lora Segota. She loved playing pool in the American Pool Players Association, cooking and horseback riding. Sheryl loved and was so devoted to her children and grandchildren. Survivors including her life partner of 18 years Joe Beasley are: son, Randall McCoy (Rebecca) of Summerville; daughter, Michelle Thrift (Nicholas) of Norfolk, VA; three grandchildren: Racheal McCoy, Savannah Thrift and Mason Thrift; two brothers: Glenn Segota (Sue) and Ken Segota (Joy) both of Moscow, ID. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston