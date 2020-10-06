1/1
Shirin E. Kopfmueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirin E. Kopfmueller Summerville - Shirin E. Kopfmueller (nee Jahn) Entered into heaven on September 30, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Milwaukee, WI November 2, 1938 she is preceded in death by her parents Erwin C. Jahn and Rosebelle Guth Jahn and dear brother Dennis (Evelyn) Jahn and sister-in-law Dorothy Stamos. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Richard Kopfmueller; Loving mother of Linda (Keith) Conrad, David Kopfmueller, Suzanne Bex and Jeannine (Eric) Kopfmueller-Figueroa; Loving Grandmother of Mark Conrad and Kyle (Kristin) Conrad and Alexis and Auburn Bex. Further survived by her loving aunt Joe Ellen (Clarence) Fauteck, nephew Michael (Jill) Jahn and their children, and the many friends she's made through her loving and ever positive spirit. She found joy dancing and met her husband Richard at 'Y-Ballroom' dance classes in Milwaukee in 1956. They married October 10, 1959 and danced through life and love raising 4 children in Milwaukee, WI enjoying many family camping excursions traveling all over North America. Moved to Summerville, SC, 1988, into a loving community, King's Grant Subdivision. Also made many friends at St. John the Beloved Church, Summerville Knights of Columbus, Charleston Elk Lodge events/dances and joined line dance classes with her neighbors at the Senior Center. She enjoyed telling stories to her grandchildren. She often spent time with her son's parrot Petie. She found an extended family of angels in the essential workers at Lifecare Center at North Charleston, including her daughter Suzanne. Shirin's smile and kindness will be remembered in our hearts. 10 am October 10th Celebration of life Mass, St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved