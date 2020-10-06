Shirin E. Kopfmueller Summerville - Shirin E. Kopfmueller (nee Jahn) Entered into heaven on September 30, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Milwaukee, WI November 2, 1938 she is preceded in death by her parents Erwin C. Jahn and Rosebelle Guth Jahn and dear brother Dennis (Evelyn) Jahn and sister-in-law Dorothy Stamos. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Richard Kopfmueller; Loving mother of Linda (Keith) Conrad, David Kopfmueller, Suzanne Bex and Jeannine (Eric) Kopfmueller-Figueroa; Loving Grandmother of Mark Conrad and Kyle (Kristin) Conrad and Alexis and Auburn Bex. Further survived by her loving aunt Joe Ellen (Clarence) Fauteck, nephew Michael (Jill) Jahn and their children, and the many friends she's made through her loving and ever positive spirit. She found joy dancing and met her husband Richard at 'Y-Ballroom' dance classes in Milwaukee in 1956. They married October 10, 1959 and danced through life and love raising 4 children in Milwaukee, WI enjoying many family camping excursions traveling all over North America. Moved to Summerville, SC, 1988, into a loving community, King's Grant Subdivision. Also made many friends at St. John the Beloved Church, Summerville Knights of Columbus, Charleston Elk Lodge events/dances and joined line dance classes with her neighbors at the Senior Center. She enjoyed telling stories to her grandchildren. She often spent time with her son's parrot Petie. She found an extended family of angels in the essential workers at Lifecare Center at North Charleston, including her daughter Suzanne. Shirin's smile and kindness will be remembered in our hearts. 10 am October 10th Celebration of life Mass, St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston