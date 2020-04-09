Home

Burial
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Shirlee Lewis Varnadoe Obituary
Shirlee Lewis Varnadoe Hanahan - Shirlee Lewis Varnadoe, age 71, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. She is daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter M. Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Stephen K. Varnadoe, her sons, Roy L. Seegers, Jr. and Stephen K. Varnadoe, Jr., sister, Miriam Lewis Burkhardt-Distler, brother, W. Mitchell Lewis, Jr., four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one niece, and five nephews. Shirlee was preceded in death by sisters, Renee Lewis Barrineau and Deborah Lewis Tretera. Shirlee was dedicated to her career as an administrative professional and cherished spending time with her beloved family. A burial service will be held at 1pm Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Please feel free to send your condolences to the family via www.carolinamemorial.com if you are understandably unable to attend. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Charleston. Arrangements have entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020
