Shirley Ann Hunter Greenwell Liberty, SC - Mrs. Shirley Ann Hunter Greenwell, 79, of Liberty, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Greenwell was born in Charleston, SC on August 14, 1941 to the late Lloyd Hunter and the late Ruth Walters Hunter Barrentine Paul. She was the former office manager of M&R Packing, then received her Associates Degree in Horticulture, before working for the SC State Park System. Mrs. Greenwell loved animals more than people, and volunteered for the SPCA for many years. She was also an avid sports fan, from playing both softball and basketball, to watching the Clemson Tigers play any sport. Mrs. Greenwell is survived by a daughter: Virginia Marie Baumann (Karl) of Pickens; a son: Kenneth William Greenwell (Nora) of Riverview, Florida; five grandchildren: Caleb and Lily Baumann, both of Pickens and Jacob, Adam and Jason Greenwell, all of Riverview, Florida; four brothers: Leonard Hunter (Kim), Lloyd Hunter (Frankie), and Mark Hunter (Karen) of Hanahan, SC, and David Barrentine; and one sister: Lynn Boone Kraft of Alabama. Mrs. Greenwell is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins which she loved very much. The family will be hosting a memorial service in Charleston, SC at a date and time to be determined. Once available, Dillard Funeral Home will announce services. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Pickens County Animal Shelter, 193 County Farm Rd, Pickens, SC 29671. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.dillardfunerals.com
