Shirley Ann Meyer Nadzak Summerville - Greetings family, friends, and acquaintances. Shirley Nadzak here, saying my final goodbyes. I've had a truly wonderful life, but on June 29th the Good Lord decided it was time for me to move onto something even better. For those of you who haven't heard my full story, here are the highlights. I was born on a beautiful September day in 1934 in Baden, PA, the pride and joy of Florence and Louis Meyer. I loved my parents and the adventurous life they gave me. I excelled in school through my graduation from Muskingum College in 1956. Along the way I met the love of my life, Walter Nadzak, to whom I was married for 62 joyous years. With our four wonderful children (Cary, Tracy, Tripper, and Jeff) in tow, we called many a town our home as we shared Walt's football coaching career, and I was lucky to be able to teach kindergarten and reading. Teaching was in my blood, as my children and grandchildren will readily attest, as was my love of all the sports and activities my children participated in. We ultimately made Charleston, SC, our permanent home when Walt became the Athletic Director at The Citadel. I made many wonderful friends through the Citadel and the Charleston Country Club, and the numerous trips with my lady friends were among my most cherished memories. As I look back at my 84 years, I consider myself to have had an exceptionally wonderful and fulfilling life, with more laughs along the way than I can possibly count. I want to thank each and every one of you who were a part of it. Let me ask one last favor - in lieu of flowers or cards, and in memory of my kindergarten teaching career, please consider supporting my great-grandson's school (Angel Oak Elementary) or any Title I school in your local area. You can bring school supplies to my celebration of life, or donate through www.facebook.com/carynadzak. Memorial messages may be made to www.jhenrystuhr.com. A celebration of life will be held at Summerall Chapel on the Citadel campus on Friday, July 5th, at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at Mark Clark Hall. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 3, 2019