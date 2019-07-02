Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Summerall Chapel at The Citadel
171 Moultrie Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nadzak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Meyer Nadzak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Meyer Nadzak Obituary
Shirley Ann Meyer Nadzak Summerville - Greetings family, friends, and acquaintances. Shirley Nadzak here, saying my final goodbyes. I've had a truly wonderful life, but on June 29th the Good Lord decided it was time for me to move onto something even better. For those of you who haven't heard my full story, here are the highlights. I was born on a beautiful September day in 1934 in Baden, PA, the pride and joy of Florence and Louis Meyer. I loved my parents and the adventurous life they gave me. I excelled in school through my graduation from Muskingum College in 1956. Along the way I met the love of my life, Walter Nadzak, to whom I was married for 62 joyous years. With our four wonderful children (Cary, Tracy, Tripper, and Jeff) in tow, we called many a town our home as we shared Walt's football coaching career, and I was lucky to be able to teach kindergarten and reading. Teaching was in my blood, as my children and grandchildren will readily attest, as was my love of all the sports and activities my children participated in. We ultimately made Charleston, SC, our permanent home when Walt became the Athletic Director at The Citadel. I made many wonderful friends through the Citadel and the Charleston Country Club, and the numerous trips with my lady friends were among my most cherished memories. As I look back at my 84 years, I consider myself to have had an exceptionally wonderful and fulfilling life, with more laughs along the way than I can possibly count. I want to thank each and every one of you who were a part of it. Let me ask one last favor - in lieu of flowers or cards, and in memory of my kindergarten teaching career, please consider supporting my great-grandson's school (Angel Oak Elementary) or any Title I school in your local area. You can bring school supplies to my celebration of life, or donate through www.facebook.com/carynadzak. Memorial messages may be made to www.jhenrystuhr.com. A celebration of life will be held at Summerall Chapel on the Citadel campus on Friday, July 5th, at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at Mark Clark Hall. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now