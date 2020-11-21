Shirley Ann Smith N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Shirley Ann Smith are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Harvest Pointe Church, 4870 Piedmont Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Smith is survived by her children, Reginald J. Smith, Aubrey T. Smith, Demetria L. "Sheena" Smith, Shlondya Smith and Kawander Brown; grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Smith (Josephine), Mary Greene (Anthony) and Larry Fraser (Tina); adopted children, Kit Smalls (Leenetta), Eugene Gilliard (Serena), Donzell Gilliard and Shadonna Brooks (Angelo); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
