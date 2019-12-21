|
Shirley Ann Thompson Turner Charleston - Shirley Ann Thompson Turner, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Adolphus Turner entered into eternal rest Friday, December 20, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, December 23, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc.,West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. where services will be conducted in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at a later date. Shirley was born July 23, 1935 in Hertford, North Carolina, daughter of the late Arthur Nelson Thompson and Hilda Mae Saunders Thompson. She volunteered for many years at St. Andrew's Parks & Playground. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Adolphus Turner, daughter, Stacy Turner Rodgers (Jimmie), son, Glenn Turner (Donnie), two grandchildren, Shelby Ann Rodgers and Annaclair Turner Rodgers all of Charleston, SC; two loving nieces and nephew, Georgia Potter, Peggy Hussey and Alan Brickhouse. She was predeceased by a sister and brother, Doris Brickhouse and Leslie "Sonny" Thompson.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019