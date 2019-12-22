|
|
Shirley Ann Thompson Turner Charleston - The family of Shirley Ann Thompson Turner will receive friends Monday, December 23, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc.,West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. where services will be conducted in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at a later date. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 23, 2019