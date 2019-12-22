Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Shirley Ann Thompson Turner


1935 - 2019
Shirley Ann Thompson Turner Obituary
Shirley Ann Thompson Turner Charleston - The family of Shirley Ann Thompson Turner will receive friends Monday, December 23, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc.,West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. where services will be conducted in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Live Oak Memorial Gardens at a later date. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 23, 2019
