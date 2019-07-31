Shirley G. Chavis N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest July 30, 2019, Mrs. Shirley G. Chavis, 78, of 3737 Old Pine Circle, Apt. 214, Charleston, SC. She was the mother of Doretha A. Chavis, John M. Chavis, Jr., Karen C. Simmons, Derrick L. Chavis and Glenn E. Chavis. She is preceded in death by two sons, Ray D. Chavis and Marcus L. Chavis and her beloved husband, John M. Chavis, Sr. and a special friend the late Daniel L. Bell. The family will be receiving family and friends at 2722 Leola Street, N. Charleston, SC 29405. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019