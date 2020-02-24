Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY GREENE WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY GREENE WILLIAMS In Memoriam
Happy Birthday Mother In Heaven Shirley GreeneWilliams Feb. 25, 1938 ~ Aug. 17, 2016 It's your Birthday and though you are not here, We want to wish you a special Happy Birthday. You were very kind, thoughtful and beautiful with a warm and loving heart. And when other people needed help, you always played your part Each memory still shining bright, but memories can't take the place of you. You will always be adored by all of us And we thank you for giving us life Happy Birthday to you. Sadly Missed, Forever Loved, Odell, Darrin and Vonda
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -