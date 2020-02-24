|
Happy Birthday Mother In Heaven Shirley GreeneWilliams Feb. 25, 1938 ~ Aug. 17, 2016 It's your Birthday and though you are not here, We want to wish you a special Happy Birthday. You were very kind, thoughtful and beautiful with a warm and loving heart. And when other people needed help, you always played your part Each memory still shining bright, but memories can't take the place of you. You will always be adored by all of us And we thank you for giving us life Happy Birthday to you. Sadly Missed, Forever Loved, Odell, Darrin and Vonda
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 25, 2020