J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Peace Presbyterian Church
174 Londonderry Road
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Plantation Memorial Gardens
View Map
Shirley Jean Reimer Obituary
Shirley Jean Reimer GOOSE CREEK - Shirley Jean Reimer, 83, of Goose Creek, SC, wife of John D. Reimer, Jr., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the Peace Presbyterian Church, 174 Londonderry Road at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Shirley was born September 29, 1936 in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late Charles Edgar Noble and the late Grace Taylor Edgar. She is survived by three daughters, one brother, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Peace Presbyterian Church, 174 Londonderry Road, Goose Creek, SC, 29445 or Hospice Care of South Carolina, 9225 University Blvd., Suite E2-A, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
