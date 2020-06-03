Shirley Jean Rowe Walker COLUMBUS, GA - Mrs. Shirley Jean Rowe Walker, 60, of Columbus, Georgia, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. She is survived by her husband of twenty-six years, Mr. James Walker; daughter, Shareika D. Rowe (boyfriend, Keddrick); sister, Annette Williams (George); brothers: James "Danny" Rowe, Sr. (Cheryl), John "Mark" Rowe, Sr. (Kimberly) and Gene Rowe, Jr. (Toni); brother-in-law, Victor Patrick Lafayette; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Walker Simmons (Joseph); one grandchild, Keddryian D. Simpson and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene A. Rowe and both of her in-laws, James and RosaLee Walker. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.