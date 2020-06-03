Shirley Jean Rowe Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Jean Rowe Walker COLUMBUS, GA - Mrs. Shirley Jean Rowe Walker, 60, of Columbus, Georgia, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. She is survived by her husband of twenty-six years, Mr. James Walker; daughter, Shareika D. Rowe (boyfriend, Keddrick); sister, Annette Williams (George); brothers: James "Danny" Rowe, Sr. (Cheryl), John "Mark" Rowe, Sr. (Kimberly) and Gene Rowe, Jr. (Toni); brother-in-law, Victor Patrick Lafayette; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Walker Simmons (Joseph); one grandchild, Keddryian D. Simpson and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene A. Rowe and both of her in-laws, James and RosaLee Walker. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved