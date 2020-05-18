Shirley June Delk
Shirley June Delk Ladson - Shirley June Delk, 84, of Ladson, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family and granddaughters singing to her. She was born in Elfers, Florida, the daughter of Lucille Burney (Hall) and Rufus L. Burney. Shirley was the matriarch of the family and example for all to follow with her faith in Christ and service to others. A member of the Summerville Baptist Church...everyone was her family. She was Secretary for the Screven Baptist Association in Summerville, SC for many years. She raised her children in an Air Force family of a Non Commissioned Officer (NCO). She was preceded in her death by her husband MSgt Duane H. Delk, parents R.L. and Lucille Burney, siblings Wilmer Yogi Burney, and Gladys Burney. Shirley is survived by her children Dennis H. Delk (Pam), of Roanoke VA, Dana H. Delk (Vicki) of Ravenel, SC, Cheryl A. Mims (Mike) of Summerville SC, brother Deryl A. Burney (Robin) of New Port Richey FL, and sister Debbie Jones (Bill) of New Port Richey FL, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be Private. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Keepers of the Wild, 1606 Coolers Dairy Road, Walterboro, SC, 29488 or Messengers of Hope 14426 Black Lake Road, Odessa, Fl 33556. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
