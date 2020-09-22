1/1
Shirley LeForce
Shirley LeForce Rock Hill, SC - Mrs. Shirley Smith LeForce, 81, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. Born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Mrs. LeForce was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Farmer and her parents, William T. Smith and Flora White Smith. She was a retired school teacher and was active with the Shepherd's Table, First Baptist Church and the Garden Club all in Conway, SC. Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Alan LeForce; son, Jeff LeForce (Joy) of Rock Hilll; son-in-law, David Farmer of Rock Hill; granddaughters, Abbie LeForce of Rock Hill, Allie Adamson (Ben) of Perth, Australia, and Kathryn Grayson (Jarrod) of Atlanta, GA; grandsons, Andrew LeForce of Rock Hill and Austin LeForce (Liz) of Greenville, SC; great-grandchildren, Harper and Emily Adamson of Perth, Australia. She was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, accomplished school teacher, humble Christian, and a kind friend to many. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Shepherd's Table PO Box 1782 Conway, SC 29528; or Westminster Towers 1330 India Hook Road Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Hospice and Community Care PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
