Shirley Mae Elizabeth King Mullen-Nelson N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Shirley Mae Elizabeth King Mullen-Nelson, 82, of North Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late George B. Mullen, Jr., and the late Christopher Nelson, Jr., passed away Wednesday, August 05, 2020. The public walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Mortuary. The Graveside and Committal Services will be private. She is survived by her loving children: George B. Mullen (Marilyn), Curtis Edward (Ann), Karen Mullen-Mitchell (Gregory), Lisa Marie Watkins (Chuck), Edward Curtis (Renee), Terrill Smith, Sonseeshay Gathers, Stan Nelson, Michael Nelson and Lisa Nelson-Smith; grandchildren: Loletta Husser Harris, Fred Abercrombie, Jamaal, LaVonya, Yolanda, Julian, Brittane, LaSherrelle, Gordon, Demetrious, Dominque, Darnell, Amanda, Meghan, Mia, Gabrielle and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Mrs. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Fred William King, Sr.,) and Mrs. Marie Bruington; daughter, Sheila Ann Mullen; grandsons, George B. Mullen and Edward Mullen; siblings: Fred William King, Jr., Harmon King, Ernestine Gerideau, Fredenna Hayes and Ernest King. Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive any visitors but family and friends may send condolences to 8277 Little Sydney's Way, N. Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
