Shirley Marie Duncan
Shirley Marie Duncan James Island - Shirley Marie Duncan, 85, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born on December 21, 1934 in Charleston, Shirley was the daughter of the late Matthew Edmund Murphy and Cecelia Annie Bell (Donovan) Murphy. Shirley enjoyed working in her garden, taking family vacations and spending time with her family. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harley Nicholas Duncan, Jr. and her brother, Matthew E. Murphy, Jr. Those who will most cherish her memory are her children, Toni Allen (Mike), Greg Duncan (Joan), Cheryl Griffith (Jim), Frances Hanford and Carol Wulff (Don); her sister-in-law, Lillian Murphy; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by numerous members of her extended family. Services are being held privately among the family. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband in Live Oak Memorial Gardens in West Ashley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley`s memory may be sent to the Department of Neurology at MUSC for research toward FXTAS Treatment. 96 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29425. www.medicine.musc.edu/departments/neurology. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
