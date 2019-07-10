Shirley Nelson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Shirley Ann Nelson and those of her husband, the late Mr. Oliver L. Nelson; those of her parents, James Archer and Mary Jackson Sumpter both preceded her in death; those of her children, Pamela (Robert) Mack, Mahabereta Nelson, Crystal Nelson and Dorshay (Kareem) Nelson- Pais and those of other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Friday, July 11, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bethlehem St. James UMC, 1139 Main Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The viewing for Mrs. Nelson will take place this evening at the funeral home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com.Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019