Shirley Robinson Johns Island - Mrs. Shirley Mae Robinson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Shirley Robinson and those of her children, Samuel (Wendy), Clifford and Jerome (Peggy) Robinson, are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Professional Services Provided by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC 29455. Phone (843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019