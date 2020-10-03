Shirley Rowland Hickman Charleston - Shirley Rowland Hickman, 86, of Pembroke Pines, FL, passed away in her home on September 20,2020, with her beloved husband of 66 years, CDR Jimmie Hickman, US Navy (Ret.) by her side. The relatives and friends of Shirley R. Hickman are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated, 10:30 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Shirley was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born in Charleston, SC, on April 14,1934, to William and Margaret Rowland. Shirley graduated from Groton High School in Connecticut. Shirley and Jim met at a church dance and were wed on February 20,1954, at Blessed Sacrament Church. She was a devout Catholic who raised her family in the Catholic faith. Shirley relished being a military spouse and was deeply committed to her husband and his career, which often took the family overseas. She adored her husband and children, always putting family first. She was known for her parties, reunions and adventurous fun filled life. Shirley loved traveling with her husband in their RV visiting kids or seeing new places. She is survived by her husband; four children: William E. Hickman (Bri), Jerry M. Hickman, Brian D. Hickman (Lori) and Tracy C. Mellette (Brad); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by a granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
