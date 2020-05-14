Shirley Steverson
1933 - 2020
Shirley Steverson Florence, SC - Shirley L. Steverson, age 86, of Florence, South Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Shirley was born August 28, 1933. Predeceased by her parents, Mildred Brown Lewis and James L. Lewis and brother, Maynard Lewis. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bobby Byrd Steverson. Beloved by her children; Deborah Kay Steverson Hayden (Mark) of Charleston, SC., James Robert Steverson (Susan Poznick) of Greenwood, SC., Brian Keith Steverson (Adriane) of Spokane, WA., and Pamela Ann Steverson Rainwater (Stuart) of Florence, SC. Cherished by grandchildren, Langley Steverson Martinez (Rogelio) of Clarksville, TN., Caroline Steverson of Clarksville, TN., Brianne Rainwater Haynes (Mason) of Florence, SC. and great-grandchildren; Elena Louise Martinez, Hugo James Martinez and baby girl Martinez on the way. Her fondest childhood memories were walking barefoot in freshly tilled soil and family gatherings with singing and old fashioned music playing. Her life ambitions were to be a good wife to her husband and a good mother to her children. Shirley took pride in raising her four children and three grandchildren and seeing them graduate from college and pursue their dreams. Her proudest career accomplishments included working in the schools while her children were growing up and, later in life, managing the office of John B. Williams, Attorney at Law. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and was an accomplished bowler. Due to the COVID19 situation, a private Life Well Celebrated Service for Shirley will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G Komen For The Cure, or the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Steverson family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
