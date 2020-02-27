|
Sidney E. Miller, Jr., CSM(R) James Island - Sidney E. Miller, Jr., CSM(R), of James Island, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020. His funeral service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the feet of his parents, Carolina Memorial Gardens, Rivers Ave, North Charleston. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mr. Miller was born in Summerville, S.C. August 31, 1924, a son of Sidney E. Miller, Sr. and Annabelle Kirton Meyers Miller. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Agnes Dudley Miller; three children, Bruce E. Miller (Linda) of Charleston, Joni Miller Brock (Rick) of Crystal River, Florida, and Leslie Miller Hodge (Joe) of Lexington, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and Perry Meyers Miller, an infant brother. Sid was a member of The Greatest Generation having served in the U.S. Army in Europe in World War II, the U.S. Naval Reserve, and the S.C. State Guard. He was a member of Hibben United Methodist Church, the Marion Marauders Society, the Washington Light Infantry, and the Sumter Guard. Sid retired from Bellsouth Telephone Co. and as the Command Sergeant Major of the local S.C. National Guard. Hibben Methodist presented him with a trophy in recognition of 30 years of service to the Church Sunday School Department. In 1962, the Marion Marauders Society selected him as the Soldier of the Year. In 2000, he was recognized by the S.C. Chapter of the Bellsouth Telephone Pioneers of America as the Life Member of the Year. In 2005, he was selected to receive the Sumter Guard Ring of Honor. Sid loved spending time with his "Aggie," the love of his life. In his later years he enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to his caretakers Mary Johnson and Emma Southernland and to Intrepid Hospice.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020