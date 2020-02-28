Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Hibben United Methodist Church
690 Coleman Blvd
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Sidney Ernest Miller, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Sidney E. Miller, Jr., CSM(R) are invited to attend his funeral service on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the feet of his parents, Carolina Memorial Gardens, Rivers Ave, North Charleston. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
