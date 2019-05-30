Sidney Haynes Ridgeville, SC - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mr. Sidney Haynes entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The last religious rites for Mr. Haynes will be held Saturday, May 31, 2019 11:00 AM at Albert A Glover Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Oddie Smalls, Officiating. Interment: Sharon Cemetery. His brothers Mr. Winfred Haynes and Mr. Jerome Haynes request his nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Mr. Haynes will be held TODAY 3:00 PM-6:00PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019