Sidney Haynes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Haynes.
Service Information
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC
29483-6112
(843)-871-1528
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sidney Haynes Ridgeville, SC - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mr. Sidney Haynes entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The last religious rites for Mr. Haynes will be held Saturday, May 31, 2019 11:00 AM at Albert A Glover Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Oddie Smalls, Officiating. Interment: Sharon Cemetery. His brothers Mr. Winfred Haynes and Mr. Jerome Haynes request his nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Mr. Haynes will be held TODAY 3:00 PM-6:00PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
logo
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.