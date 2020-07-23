Sidney Lavern Sanders N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Sidney Lavern Sanders are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mother Emanuel AME Church Cemetery, Pershing Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Sanders leaves to cherish memories with wife, Donna Sanders his daughter, Kiabe (Tywan) Solomon; sons, Sidney Sanders, Jr. (Charon), and Adonicas Sanders; grandchildren, Zavion, Legend, Aiyanna, and Legacy; brothers, Tyrone (Felicia), Claude (Barbara) and Robert (Laverne); sister, Monique (Keith) Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Deatrice, Trenda, and Pamethia Wilder; brother-in-law, Anthony (Johnetta) Wilder; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
