Sidney Lavern Sanders
Sidney Lavern Sanders N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Sidney Lavern Sanders are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Mother Emanuel AME Church Cemetery, Pershing Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Sanders leaves to cherish memories with wife, Donna Sanders his daughter, Kiabe (Tywan) Solomon; sons, Sidney Sanders, Jr. (Charon), and Adonicas Sanders; grandchildren, Zavion, Legend, Aiyanna, and Legacy; brothers, Tyrone (Felicia), Claude (Barbara) and Robert (Laverne); sister, Monique (Keith) Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Deatrice, Trenda, and Pamethia Wilder; brother-in-law, Anthony (Johnetta) Wilder; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mother Emanuel AME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
To Sidney family I pray that lord will strengthen all of you and wrap his loving arm around during your time of bereavement.I remember Sidney as a child. Always fun loving and very outgoing.
Vanessa Smalls
Friend
