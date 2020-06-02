Sidney R. Crawford
1918 - 2020
Sidney R. Crawford LUDOWICI, GA - Mr. Sidney R. Crawford, 101, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Ludowici, GA. He was born June 6, 1918, in Bonneau, SC, to the late William Henry and Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hodge Crawford. He served in the United States Army for seven years and was a retired Baptist pastor. Mr. Crawford was also a school teacher and enjoyed serving at the Baxley Children's home for a number of years as the music teacher and choir director. He was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church and will forever be remembered and admired for the remarkable life he lived. He is survived by his five children: Iva Mintz (Carl) of Heath Springs, SC; Jane Evans (Larry) of Rentz, GA; Palmer Crawford (Eva) of McRae-Helena, GA; Charles Crawford of Heath Springs, SC; and Melinda Nall (Russ) of Jesup, GA; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Elizabeth "Betty" Harper Crawford and his parents. Interment will be in Bennett Cemetery, Heath Springs, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Altamaha Baptist Church building fund: 6622 Oglethorpe Rd., Jesup, GA 31545 or a charity of your choice. Towns Funeral Home of Alamo is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Towns Funeral Home
115 East Lucille Avenue
Alamo, GA 30411
(912) 568-7422
