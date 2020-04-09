|
Reverend Sidney W. Holmes N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Reverend Sidney W. Holmes, those of his children Sidney P. Holmes (M. G. Edmonds) and Derrick A. Holmes (Chrisanna Y.), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his parents the late William A. and the late Beulah Mack Holmes, his siblings Elizabeth H. Mikell and Robert Holmes, nieces and nephews, are invited to attend a walk through to be held for Reverend Holmes on Friday April 10, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020