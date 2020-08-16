1/1
Sigmund Albert Schildcrout PhD, MBA
1940 - 2020
Sigmund Albert Schildcrout, PhD, MBA Mt. Pleasant - Sigmund Albert Schildcrout, PhD, MBA, 79, of Mount Pleasant, SC died August 15, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York, Sig is the eldest of Benjamin and Sylvia (Bass) Schildcrout's three children (Michael and Alice). His family's small apartment on East Tremont and Bronx Park Avenue was the center of festivities for extended family in the New York City area. He graduated from New York's High School of Music & Art in 1957, where he played the viola, though his true passion was handball. After graduating from the City College of New York in the early 1960s, he earned a M.S. from the University of Maryland, before completing a Ph.D. from Virginia Polytechnic University in Chemical Engineering in 1966. Sig began his career as a pharmaceutical engineer with Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, Indiana in April 1967. He stayed with Eli Lilly until his retirement in April 2001. It was in Indianapolis that he and Terry Schildcrout raised their four children. While in his 50s, he earned an M.B.A. from Butler University for no other purpose than to learn, attending night classes for seven consecutive years. Upon relocating to Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina in 2005, he pursued numerous volunteer activities in support of the local community, which he felt had so welcomed him. Among them, he served the under-served as a tax preparer at the local public library, and engaged in efforts with the Jewish Community Relations Counsel to improve relations between Jewish and African-American communities in the Charleston area. A man of many hats and metaphors, Sig was a lifetime learner who modeled an engaged life in retirement: reading voraciously, enthusiastically participating in lectures, playing in bridge tournaments and tutoring friends, and zestfully dancing in exercise classes and at family and community events. He maintained a healthy lifestyle by exercising daily (often more frequently), nurturing new friendships, and provoking intellectual discourse via letters to editors and club activities. He was that neighbor who said it was no trouble to mow your yard since he already had his mower out. Above all else, he was a devoted father who treasured his relationships with his children and his 3 Yorkshire Terriers. He is survived by his daughter, Jenifer, his sons, Jonathan (Colleen Mallea), Jeremy (Jessica Lipschultz) and Jordan (Elba); granddaughters, Alexia, Sylvie and Sabina; brother, Michael; sister, Alice (Tom) Lloyd; niece, Rebecca Lloyd; nephew, Ben Lloyd. Contributions in his memory may be made to Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country or the Yaschik Jewish Studies Center at the College of Charleston. Graveside funeral services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 17, 2020. Arrangements are being made by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant. Due to the pandemic, capacity is limited to 25 people though Zoom options are available. The memorial service will also be recorded for those unable to attend. Contact the family for further details. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
AUG
17
Shiva
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Sig's house
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
7 entries
August 17, 2020
We have fond memories of family get-togethers in Indy. Mike and Siggy worked together at Eli Lilly, and participated in sports coaching activities frequently with our kids at the JCC. Our condolences to the Schildcrout family.
Mike and Judy Bornstein
Friend
August 17, 2020
We were so fond of Sig and will miss him very much. Fran and I offer sincere sympathy to all the family.
John Ligon
Friend
August 17, 2020
I not only got to do work for Sig while at Eli Lilly, I got to enjoy the weekend bus trips with the Lilly Ski Club as Sig and Jordan were regulars on my trips until he retired. Sig was alway so much fun to converse with as he was so interesting to talk with and he was very interested in what we did in Equipment Development. I am so sorry to hear about Sig's passing and wish the family best in dealing with the passing such a great father and a wonderful man. May God Bless you all
Jerry Mcclatchey
Coworker
August 17, 2020
I worked with Sig at Eli Lilly & considered him a friend. I am saddened by his passing & offer my condolences to his family. May YHWH comfort you in this time of loss.
Sue Bradley
Coworker
August 17, 2020
To the Schildcrout Family,

I worked with Sig 31 years at Eli Lilly and we became close friends.
After he retired in 2001 we had lunch together almost every week until he left for Mt. Pleasant in 2005. I know first hand how proud he was of his children and grandchildren. Fond memories will remain forever. May God Bless.

Julian Stowers
Fishers, Indiana
Julian Stowers
Friend
August 17, 2020
I worked in a laboratory next to Dr. Schildcrout, who later became my boss. Sig was extremely intelligent, kind, humorous, and compassionate. I always looked forward to my interactions with him and I feel blessed to have many fond memories of him.
Cheryl Tingle
Friend
