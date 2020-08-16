I not only got to do work for Sig while at Eli Lilly, I got to enjoy the weekend bus trips with the Lilly Ski Club as Sig and Jordan were regulars on my trips until he retired. Sig was alway so much fun to converse with as he was so interesting to talk with and he was very interested in what we did in Equipment Development. I am so sorry to hear about Sig's passing and wish the family best in dealing with the passing such a great father and a wonderful man. May God Bless you all

Jerry Mcclatchey

Coworker