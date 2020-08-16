Sigmund Albert Schildcrout, PhD, MBA Mt. Pleasant - Sigmund Albert Schildcrout, PhD, MBA, 79, of Mount Pleasant, SC died August 15, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York, Sig is the eldest of Benjamin and Sylvia (Bass) Schildcrout's three children (Michael and Alice). His family's small apartment on East Tremont and Bronx Park Avenue was the center of festivities for extended family in the New York City area. He graduated from New York's High School of Music & Art in 1957, where he played the viola, though his true passion was handball. After graduating from the City College of New York in the early 1960s, he earned a M.S. from the University of Maryland, before completing a Ph.D. from Virginia Polytechnic University in Chemical Engineering in 1966. Sig began his career as a pharmaceutical engineer with Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, Indiana in April 1967. He stayed with Eli Lilly until his retirement in April 2001. It was in Indianapolis that he and Terry Schildcrout raised their four children. While in his 50s, he earned an M.B.A. from Butler University for no other purpose than to learn, attending night classes for seven consecutive years. Upon relocating to Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina in 2005, he pursued numerous volunteer activities in support of the local community, which he felt had so welcomed him. Among them, he served the under-served as a tax preparer at the local public library, and engaged in efforts with the Jewish Community Relations Counsel to improve relations between Jewish and African-American communities in the Charleston area. A man of many hats and metaphors, Sig was a lifetime learner who modeled an engaged life in retirement: reading voraciously, enthusiastically participating in lectures, playing in bridge tournaments and tutoring friends, and zestfully dancing in exercise classes and at family and community events. He maintained a healthy lifestyle by exercising daily (often more frequently), nurturing new friendships, and provoking intellectual discourse via letters to editors and club activities. He was that neighbor who said it was no trouble to mow your yard since he already had his mower out. Above all else, he was a devoted father who treasured his relationships with his children and his 3 Yorkshire Terriers. He is survived by his daughter, Jenifer, his sons, Jonathan (Colleen Mallea), Jeremy (Jessica Lipschultz) and Jordan (Elba); granddaughters, Alexia, Sylvie and Sabina; brother, Michael; sister, Alice (Tom) Lloyd; niece, Rebecca Lloyd; nephew, Ben Lloyd. Contributions in his memory may be made to Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country or the Yaschik Jewish Studies Center at the College of Charleston. Graveside funeral services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 17, 2020. Arrangements are being made by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant. Due to the pandemic, capacity is limited to 25 people though Zoom options are available. The memorial service will also be recorded for those unable to attend. Contact the family for further details. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
