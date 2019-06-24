Sigrid "Siggi" Greater

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sigrid "Siggi" Greater.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sigrid "Siggi" Greater CHARLESTON- Sigrid ( Siggi) Greater passed away on June 6 2019 She was the daughter of Fritz and Maria Greater. She was born in Schwaebisch Hall Germany, on March 6 1953. Srigid was predeceased by her parents and her brother Fritz. She is survived by her daughter, Sabine Mcwhirter(Dewey); her grandchildren, Fritz, Audrey, and Lorelei of Knoxville TN. Her partner Ralph Mallard of Charleston, SC, and her brotherWolfgang of Germany Donations can be made to the SPCA or The . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.