Sigrid "Siggi" Greater CHARLESTON- Sigrid ( Siggi) Greater passed away on June 6 2019 She was the daughter of Fritz and Maria Greater. She was born in Schwaebisch Hall Germany, on March 6 1953. Srigid was predeceased by her parents and her brother Fritz. She is survived by her daughter, Sabine Mcwhirter(Dewey); her grandchildren, Fritz, Audrey, and Lorelei of Knoxville TN. Her partner Ralph Mallard of Charleston, SC, and her brotherWolfgang of Germany Donations can be made to the SPCA or The .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019