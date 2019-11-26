Silvia Pearl Fogle Peters Charleston - Silvia Pearl Fogle Peters, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Silvia was born May 6, 1947 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late LeGrande Benson Fogle and Syble White Fogle. She attended Blue Mountain College and was a graduate of The College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught in the Charleston area for over 25 years. Silvia served as a Commissioner of Public Works for the Town of James Island, was a Girl Scout Leader, and was very active in her church. She was most recently a member of Ashley River Baptist Church. She is survived by her three daughters, Sonya Michelle Snyder (Bill) of Indialantic, FL, Silvia Melissa Wood (Wylie) of Edgemoor, SC and Virginia Meredith Williams (Mark) of Charleston, SC; sister, Nancy Harvey of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren, Ashley Wood, Dylan Wood, Emma Williams, Liam Williams and Kate Williams; and Special Friend P.K. Boan of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 , Ashley River Baptist Church 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019