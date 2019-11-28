Silvia Pearl Fogle Peters

Guest Book
  • "You are all in my heart and prayers during this hard time. ..."
    - Kristin Ploeger
  • "We miss this active lady so much. She had plenty of funny..."
    - Bill and Janet Williams
  • "Sylvia was always such a beacon of light and joy to see at..."
    - Stephanie Hibler
  • "I remember Silvia and her family from Church and school...."
    - Gwen Tumbleston Gower
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Silvia Pearl Fogle Peters Charleston - The Funeral Service for Silvia Pearl Fogle Peters will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 , Ashley River Baptist Church 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
