Simon Eaton CHARLESTON - Simon (Si) Sherman Eaton passed away on August 3, 2019 at home in Charleston. Si was born on October 17, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to George Washington Eaton, Jr. and Fanny Sherman Eaton. Si served in the army as a radio technician. He then graduated from Temple University and also received a Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of Southern California, where he taught for a year before becoming the Personal Director for the Los Angeles Community College District. Si is survived by his wife, Patricia Black Eaton, his sister, Helen Sherman Eaton, his two brothers, George Washington Eaton, III, and Dr. William Allen Eaton, his wife's children, Anne Black Edson and Greg Black, and grandchildren, Rebecca Edson and Isabelle Edson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 8, 2019