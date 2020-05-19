Simon Paul Swicord, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - Simon Paul Swicord, Jr., 77, of Summerville, loving husband of Vicki, died Monday, May 18, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born on December 23, 1942 in Moncks Corner, SC, Paul was the son of the late Simon Paul Swicord and Emmaline Rozier Swicord. He was a 1961 graduate of Berkeley High School. A Vietnam War Veteran, Paul served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968. Following his discharge, he attended the University of South Carolina graduating in 1971. Paul was an avid bird hunter and passed his love of hunting on to his two sons. Growing up he often hunted ducks every day of the season on Lake Moultrie and later introducing his sons to hunting on the South Edisto River. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Quattlebaum Swicord, children, Simon Paul Swicord III and Charles Rigby Swicord (Heather), grandchildren Hannah, Kalee and Cooper, and brothers Charles Swicord (Rhetta), Johnny Swicord (Elaine) and Frank Swicord. The family will greet friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock at their residence, 722 South Main Street, Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.