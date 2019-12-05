|
|
Simon Stanely, Jr. Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Simon Stanley, Jr., and those of his beloved and devoted wife, Loretta H. Stanley, his loving children, Jeff Stanley, Simon Leroy Stanley, Kevin Stanley, Ronald Stanley, Maurice Stanley, Karen Stanley and Eric Frazier, are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, December 07, 2019, 11 AM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 735 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Mr. Stanley will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Stanley will be held Friday, December 07, 2019 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019