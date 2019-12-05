Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
735 River Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
735 River Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Stanely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Stanely Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simon Stanely Jr. Obituary
Simon Stanely, Jr. Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Simon Stanley, Jr., and those of his beloved and devoted wife, Loretta H. Stanley, his loving children, Jeff Stanley, Simon Leroy Stanley, Kevin Stanley, Ronald Stanley, Maurice Stanley, Karen Stanley and Eric Frazier, are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, December 07, 2019, 11 AM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 735 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Mr. Stanley will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Stanley will be held Friday, December 07, 2019 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now