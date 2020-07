Sinclair Ray III N. CHARLESTON - With regret, we inform you that Mr. Sinclair Ray III, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2020. Those of his family and friends are invited to his Graveside Service on Friday, July 10, 2020 11AM at Varner Cemetery, Lebanon, SC. Viewing and visitation will be this evening from 4-6 PM at Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston