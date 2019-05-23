Singlee Murray Charleston - The family of Mr. Singlee Henry Murray announces his celebration of life services which will be held at Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:00AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 134 St. Philip St. Charleston, SC. Interment: St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Murray is survived by his wife, Mrs. Juanita Allen Murray; his son, Mr. Singlee John Paul Murray; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Murray will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Singlee is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019