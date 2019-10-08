Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sinkler Warley Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Sinkler Warley Jr. Charleston - Sinkler Warley Jr., 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 3, 2019. His graveside service will be held at 11a.m.on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery, in the Greenhill section, 70 Cunningham Avenue, Charleston, SC, 29405. "Sink" was born September 22, 1935 at "Old Roper" Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Sinkler Warley, Sr. and Helen Dove deLorme Warley. He grew up in downtown Charleston and Folly Beach, before moving to Orangeburg in the early 1940's. Although he enjoyed living in Orangeburg, most of his summers were spent at his grandmother's house on Folly Beach because of his love for the ocean. He was an active youth playing any sport he could, especially golf and tennis. In 1952, he left for preparatory school at the Severn School in Severna Park, MD, graduating in 1954. According to the annual, The Navigator, "Sinkler arrived at Severn with an accent which stood number one in the school. Sink amazed Mr. Lindsay by making the varsity football team in spite of his extremely light weight. His warm personality won him many friends on and off the campus. One could always be sure to find 'Sink' at church on Sunday morning regardless of what kind of a Saturday he may have had." While at Severn, he also played junior varsity and varsity lacrosse. After passing the entrance exam in 1954, he entered the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 1958. According to the annual, the Lucky Bag, "Here was a fellow who was the perfect epitome of the legendary Southern gentleman. As much at home at a dove hunt as he was at a debutante party in dear old Charleston, Sink was one who had discriminating tastes. When he wasn't thinking of the by-gone mint julep days, he could usually be found partaking of a little golf or tennis. The Academy life was always to 'Sink's' liking, or so it seemed from his success. He showed a perseverance and ability that were hard to beat." Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy before transferring to the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he was stationed at Amarillo, TX and then at Eglin Air Force Base, FL before being honorably discharged. He worked at American Mutual Insurance on Broad Street in Charleston during the 1960's. He programmed computers at UniRoyal Tires in Greenville, SC and also taught math at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, SC. Lured back to Orangeburg as the Director of Personnel at Orangeburg Regional Medical Center, he spent over 15 years at the hospital prior to retirement. No matter how much he worked, he would always find time to play golf, tennis, duck/dove hunting, and fishing or surfing on Folly Beach. An avid outdoorsman, he stayed busy working on his tree farm, taking care of two springer spaniels and a boykin spaniel, and enjoying his family, especially his grandkids. He always said his greatest accomplishment, besides his family, was graduating from the Naval Academy. GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY! He is survived by his wife, Claudia Zeigler Warley, one son, Christian Sinkler "Chip" Warley (Jill) and four grandchildren; Dane Christian Warley, Tatum Blythe Warley, Joseph Edward Brown Warley, and Banks Sinkler Warley, all of Mount Pleasant. Memorials may be made to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 1 Carriage Lane, Building A, Charleston, SC 29407; 843-723-6915, [email protected] . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close