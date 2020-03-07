|
|
SMSGT Clay K. Hill, USAF, (Ret) COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Clay K. (Bucky) Hill passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, at his home. He was born December 28, 1933 in Marshall, TX. The family moved to North Charleston in 1943, where "Bucky" grew up: he played baseball, delivered newspapers in the Dorchester Rd. area and attended Ben Tillman School and Chicora High School. He joined the Air Force and retired after 22 years service. He worked for Baker-Nunn Space Track for many years and for Martin-Marietta, Denver. Truly retired, Clay spent more happy years on many golf courses, scoring four holes-in-one. How he loved the game of golf. Clay is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joyce, their sons, Jeffery of Sparks, NV, Randall (Niki) of Colorado Springs, Russell (Ann) of Dallas, TX, his sister, Betty Grace Dyke of Charleston, SC and six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clay F. and Blanche Hill and one great-grandchild. Funeral services were held Friday, March 6, The Springs Funeral Services with burial at Pike's Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs. Comments may be posted on Clay's Tribute Wall www.tsfs.co. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020