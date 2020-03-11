|
SMSgt Kenneth Daniels N. Charleston - Mr. Kenneth Daniels of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. SMSgt. Daniels was the beloved husband of Mrs. Erma Daniels, the father of Anicia Daniels Brown, Sharon (Jim) McCabe, Bet (Mitch) Brown, Joe (Sandy) Daniels, Carmen (John) King, Sylvia Kelly and Kenneth Daniels, Jr., the brother of Anna Gervene Hartsfield, James (Linda) Daniels, Abigail (Larry) Daniels-Greene, Mary Etta Manning, Francine Riles, Linward Daniels, Barbara Daniels and Allan Daniels, the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Remedios Alcazar and Edita Gabriel and the grandfather of seven grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The home going service for SMSgt Daniels will take place this morning, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM at All Saints Chapel (Naval Weapon Station) 707 Chapel Drive, Goose Creek, SC. SMSgt Daniels will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia, CT. Professional Services entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020