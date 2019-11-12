SMSGT Robert Eugene Topping, USAF, (Ret.) N. Charleston - SMSGT Robert Eugene Topping, USAF, (Ret.), 65, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Joni Sharp Topping entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 10, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Victory Baptist Church, 335 Woodland Shores Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Robert was born June 19, 1954 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Raymond Edward Topping and Gerhardine Burk Topping. He was a retired Senior Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. Robert was a graduate of William Carey College. He served during the Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm wars. Robert was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Joni S. Topping of North Charleston, SC; three daughters, Sharon Topping Yap (Franklin) of Brooklyn, NY, Annick R. Credeur (Kris) of Saginaw, TX, Jessica M. Topping of North Charleston, SC; three sisters, Gerhardine "Dee" Sineath of Mount Pleasant, SC, Barbara Racioppa (John) of Huger, SC, Margaret Topping of Mount Pleasant, SC; two brothers, William P. Topping (Kris) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Donald A. Topping (Michele) of Williamsburg, VA; three grandchildren, Ava Yap, Evan Credeur, and Jax Credeur. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond E. Topping, Jr. Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Mission Fund, 335 Woodland Shores Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019