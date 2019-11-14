SMSGT Robert Eugene Topping, USAF, (Ret.) Charleston - The Funeral Service for SMSGT Robert Eugene Topping, USAF, (Ret.) will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Victory Baptist Church, 335 Woodland Shores Road at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Mission Fund, 335 Woodland Shores Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019