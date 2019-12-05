|
SMSGT Robert Sammie Lee Brown, USAF (Ret.) SUMMERVILLE - SMSGT Robert Sammie Lee Brown USAF (Ret.) was born to Ophelia Brown in Beaufort, South Carolina on January 22, 1954. He was raised in the small town of Dale in South Carolina and grew up in a close knit community. Robert, whom the family affectionately called, Bobby, received his formal education from the Beaufort County School District and graduated from Robert Smalls High School. After graduating from high school, Robert entered the United States Air Force, where he served our country for 21 years. While in the military, he held numerous positions to include, but not be limited to Jet Engine Mechanic and FTD Instructor. In the latter role, he wrote and taught the curriculum designed to assist jet engine mechanics and technicians with learning how to build and repair jet engines for the aircraft assigned to each base he served. Robert also earned an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification which allowed him to pursue a position overseas in which he served as a supervisor for a commercial airline after retirement. Once his official military career concluded, Robert began serving as an Air Force Junior ROTC Instructor at Fort Dorchester High School with Dorchester County Schools. He was one of three instructors that began the ROTC program at the school and played a vital role in laying the foundation for the program. Robert truly enjoyed providing his students with the opportunity to study the heritage of flight and navigation, aerospace vehicles, space travels and aviation careers. Robert impacted the lives of several students who attended Fort Dorchester High School and served as a mentor to many. Robert married Erlinda Brown on March 23, 1973, and throughout this union they created two sons Robert Jr. and Chazz, and a daughter LaTonya. They divorced after 28 years of marriage, however Robert and Erlinda always remained close friends as they continued to raise their children. He later remarried Leonora Cabute in 2010 and continued to live a full and exciting life. With this union he acquired a step-daughter, Lara with whom he developed a strong, loving father-daughter relationship. Robert and Leonora enjoyed spending time with family and traveling the world exploring other cultures. Throughout his life, the one activity that he loved dearly was fishing. Robert would go fishing every chance he could get. During his retirement years especially, he would often go fishing every day and sometimes twice a day. Fishing was his way of relaxing, socializing and feeding the neighborhood. Robert was preceded in death by his mother Ophelia Brown. He is survived by his wife Leonora Cabute and step-daughter Lara Vincenti (Christian) of Pensacola, FL; three brothers, Leroy and Leon (Joyce) Chisolm of Beaufort, SC, and Elijah Hayward (Vernell) of Beaufort, SC; two sisters, Anna Harmon (Cedric) of Columbia, SC and Cassie Broussard of Beaufort, SC. Robert was truly blessed. He leaves to cherish his memory his two beloved sons, Robert Jr. and Chazz, and loving daughter, LaTonya. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren; DeQuan Brown, KeShaan Brown, Tashi Brown, JaQuell Brown, Chassity Brown, and Keason Watson, and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Scott's Grand, 5060 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29418.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019