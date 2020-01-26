|
Sol David Ortner Charleston - Sol David Ortner, 95, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 26, 2020. His funeral service will be held at the graveside, Monday, January 27, 2020 in Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville), at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Sol was born on January 13, 1925 in Brunswick, GA to parents Celia Tuchfeld Ortner and Leon Ortner. He graduated from Rivers High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Sol enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II and served with the Seabees in the Pacific Theater. After World War II, Sol began a career in Civil Service working at the Naval Shipyard in North Charleston, where he worked until his retirement. Sol is predeceased by his brother, Melvin Ortner and his sister-in-law, Beverly Shane Ortner. He is survived by his nephew Leon Martin Ortner (Karen), of Charleston; two nieces, Elaine Ortner Brabham (David), of Charleston and Brenda Ortner Silverboard (Kenny), of Roswell, GA and two great-nieces, Jamie Silverboard of Atlanta, GA, and Erica Silverboard Beard (Brandon), of Nashville, TN. Memorials may be made to Brith Sholom Beth Israel Congregation, 182 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 27, 2020