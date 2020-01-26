Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville),
Resources
More Obituaries for Sol Ortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sol David Ortner


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sol David Ortner Obituary
Sol David Ortner Charleston - Sol David Ortner, 95, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 26, 2020. His funeral service will be held at the graveside, Monday, January 27, 2020 in Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville), at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Sol was born on January 13, 1925 in Brunswick, GA to parents Celia Tuchfeld Ortner and Leon Ortner. He graduated from Rivers High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Sol enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II and served with the Seabees in the Pacific Theater. After World War II, Sol began a career in Civil Service working at the Naval Shipyard in North Charleston, where he worked until his retirement. Sol is predeceased by his brother, Melvin Ortner and his sister-in-law, Beverly Shane Ortner. He is survived by his nephew Leon Martin Ortner (Karen), of Charleston; two nieces, Elaine Ortner Brabham (David), of Charleston and Brenda Ortner Silverboard (Kenny), of Roswell, GA and two great-nieces, Jamie Silverboard of Atlanta, GA, and Erica Silverboard Beard (Brandon), of Nashville, TN. Memorials may be made to Brith Sholom Beth Israel Congregation, 182 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -