Soledad M. Torres Mt. Pleasant - Soledad Magayondato Torres, 101, of Charleston, SC, wife to Angel Torres Sr., entered into eternal rest on December 04, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on March 30, 1918 in Miagao, Philippines. Soledad is survived by her children, Evelyn Gaudite (Jerry) of Vallejo, CA, Angel Torres Jr (Lilia) of the Philippines, Ernesto Torres (Elaine) of Mt Pleasant, SC and Francis Torres of Charleston, SC and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, SC 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. A Rosary will be prayed at at 4 PM. The burial will be held at a later date in the Philippines. In lieu for flowers, please make donations to Nativity Church on Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019