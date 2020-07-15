1/1
Pastor Emeritus Solomon A. Rice
Pastor Emeritus Solomon A. Rice GOOSE CREEK - The Family of Pastor Emeritus Solomon A. Rice will celebrate his life at a private service. The family invites you to watch the services via livestreaming on www.nabc-sc.org as well as the Facebook page of Divinity Mortuary on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family also invites you to sign the guest book on www.divinitymortuary.com or send all letters of condolences to divinitymortuary@gmail.com or fax them to 843-899-1810. Pastor Emeritus Solomon A. Rice leaves to cherish his loving memories his children; Salina Gethers (John), Treva Rice, Solomon Rice Jr., Danielle Cox-Todd (Aubrey), Isaac Rice, Wandina Green and Shineika Townsend (TJ); grandchildren, mother; Mrs. Jemima Rice, Siblings; Ida Smith (Melvin), Phillip Rice (Jackie), David Rice, Anita Nkanata (Benjamin) and Dennis Sullivan; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIVINITY MORTUARY LLC, 924 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 843-899-1800. ~ Service with Dignity, Compassion and Excellence ~ Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
