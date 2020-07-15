Pastor Emeritus Solomon A. Rice GOOSE CREEK - The Family of Pastor Emeritus Solomon A. Rice will celebrate his life at a private service. The family invites you to watch the services via livestreaming on www.nabc-sc.org
as well as the Facebook page of Divinity Mortuary on Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family also invites you to sign the guest book on www.divinitymortuary.com
or send all letters of condolences to divinitymortuary@gmail.com or fax them to 843-899-1810. Pastor Emeritus Solomon A. Rice leaves to cherish his loving memories his children; Salina Gethers (John), Treva Rice, Solomon Rice Jr., Danielle Cox-Todd (Aubrey), Isaac Rice, Wandina Green and Shineika Townsend (TJ); grandchildren, mother; Mrs. Jemima Rice, Siblings; Ida Smith (Melvin), Phillip Rice (Jackie), David Rice, Anita Nkanata (Benjamin) and Dennis Sullivan; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIVINITY MORTUARY LLC, 924 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 843-899-1800.
