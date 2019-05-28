In Loving Memory Of My Dear Husband SOLOMON PRIOLEAU, JR. April 10, 1938 ~ May 29, 2009 I once had something special that money couldn't buy I had a special person but I had to say goodbye. If I were asked one question, why I thought the world of you, I could give a million answers and they all would be true. The heartache and the sadness may not always show People say it lessens, but little do they know. I love you with all my heart and soul. Your Loving Wife, Geneva Prioleau ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ In Loving Memory Of Our Daddy Not many people have a Daddy like you We were one of the blessed few We knew just how much we were loved For you showed it in all you would do. Love You Forever, Your Children, Linda and Michael Prioleau and Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019