Solomon Robinson Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Solomon Robinson and those of his 3 devoted brothers, Leon Robinson (Martha), Julius Robinson (Florence) and Joseph Peter Robinson (the late Eartha); devoted niece, Laurie Ann Simmons (David); his very devoted friend, Ms. Ernestine Brown for over 18 years. Are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 12 Noon at Bethlehem St. James UM Church, 2419 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Robinson will lie in state at the church on Wednesday from 11AM til time of service. A viewing will be held (TODAY) Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Walker's Chapel from 3PM-7PM. NO WAKE. Professional Services Provided By: WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019