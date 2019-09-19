Sonnsarhae Lashun Buie N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sonnsarhae Lashun Buie are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12 noon in Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC. Rev. Herbert Beard, Pastor; Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Friday. Mrs. Buie will lie in state at the church 11AM Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Buie leaves to cherish her memories her loving daughter, Jonarhae Buie-Drayton; parents, Ruby Bryant (Albert) and Winford Buie (Kathy); siblings, JaQuetta Buie, JoQuette Simmons (Benjamin), Marquis Massey, Stephin Mitchell, Pierre Ricks (Ann) and Johnathan Buie. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019