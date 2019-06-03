Sonya Christina Floyd Brown N. CHARLESTON - Brown- Entered into eternal rest on evening of Friday, May 21, 2019 Sonya Christina (Floyd) Brown, residence 7667 Hunter Ridge Lane, North Charleston, SC, 29420. She was the beloved mother of Lashawn Floyd, Gretchen Brown, and Shamika Floyd. Friends may visit with the family at 1054 Cobblestone Blvd., Summerville, SC 29486. Our loved one is in Gods care, and her arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc. 4784 Gaynor Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019